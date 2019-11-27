Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women national basketball team Peter Ahmedu has revealed the D’Tigress are praying for a favourable draw that will help the team’s quest to scale the hurdle of the Olympics qualifying tournament.
Ahmedu speaking in a chat with newsmen ahead of today’s draws said admittedly no team is a pushover or underdog buy some teams are stronger and highly placed than each other.
“We are hoping for a good draw and with the formation of FIBA right now, there is no team that is an underdog or pushover.
“We wish to fall into a better group where we will be able to beat any team and brighten our qualification chances to the Olympics.”
