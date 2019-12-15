<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigress Head Coach Hughley Otis Jr. has named 2019 Nigeria Women’s Premier League MVP Musa Murjanatu in the 14-player roster for the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

Murjanatu won the championship with Air Warriors and is the only home based player in the roster.

One notable absentee from the list is Guard Sarah Ogoke, who recently won the FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup in Egypt with Ferroviario Maputo.

Meanwhile, Otis handed invitations to Ezinne Kalu, Evelyn Akhator, Aisha Balarabe and team captain, Adaora Elonu.

Nigeria was drawn in Group D (Belgrade) alongside side World Champions USA, host Serbia and fellow African qualifiers, Mozambique.

The tournament gets underway on February 6, 2002.

Full Roster

Ifunanya Ibekwe (Virtus Eirene, Italy)

Promise Amukamara (Charnay Basket Bourgogne SUD, France)

Sarah Imovbioh (Basket Namur Capitale, Belgium)

Elo Edeferioka (CB Vigo Spain)

Upe Atosu (Butler University, USA)

Pallas Kunaiyi Akpannah (Meccanica Nova, Italy)

Ezinne Kalu (Landerneau Bretagne Basket, France)

Evelyn Akhator (Flammes Carolo, France)

Aisha Balarabe (KB Bashkimi, Kosovo)

Adaora Elonu (Uni Girona, Spain)

Elizabeth Balogun (Louisville University, USA)

Musa Murjanantu (Air Warriors, Nigeria)