<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee Athletes Commission, Olumide Oyedeji, has urged Nigerian athletes to up their performance and show prospects of rising stars so as to be in the radar to be considered for the International Olympics Committee grants and scholarships.

Oyedeji speaking with newsmen said while those currently on the IOC scholarship continue to enjoy the support, others can get themselves to enjoy such by churning our impressive performances as elite athletes to brighten their chances of been beneficiary of the scheme.





“The Athletes who are on Olympic scholarship and Olympic grants will continue their scholarship without any termination while the other ones who probably need assistance will be monitored and go through the NOC applying for that.

What qualifies an athletes to be beneficiary of Olympic grants you probably have to be an elite athletes and have the tendencies or probability of making it to the Olympics. So that qualifies you, you have to be an elite athletes that has the prospects making it to the Olympics.”