Olumide Oyedeji has stated that the consideration of Nigerian athletes by the International Olympics Committee to continue to be beneficiaries of grants is a great relief for Nigerian athletes who will have some funds of their own to continue preparations towards the Olympics games next year.

Oyedeji speaking in a chat with newsmen said parts of the discussion he had with the IOC President Thomas Bach during an Electronic conference meeting as Nigeria’s Athletes representative was to have the IOC look at more Nigerian athletes who have shown promise in various sporting field and he is happy the assurances from the IOC will continue to help Nigerian athletes.





“For the International Olympics Committee President my conversation with him is just making sure the athletes keeps getting grant before the Olympics and since they are not going to stop the grant, It’s a great relief for athletes getting set for Tokyo 2020 that will now come up in 2021.

It’s a great feeling for the athletes that they get the grant to help them continue to practise and continue to prepare for Tokyo 2021.”