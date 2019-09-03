<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former NBA star and retired captain of Nigeria national basketball team, Olumide Oyededi, on Monday said that his basketball camp had produced over 40,000 beneficiaries since inception 20 years ago.

Oyedeji made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen at his foundation end‘s, Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Camp, at Rowe Park, Lagos.

NAN reports that the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation’s Summer Camp was declared open on Monday at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports hall, Yaba, Lagos.

The camp which began on Monday, Sept. 2 will on Sept. 7 at Rowe Park and will cater to kids from age 5 to 18.

Oyedeji, a former Orlando Magic and Seattle Supersonic star, said that his foundation had reached out to over 40,000 kids spread over Nigeria, Liberia, Mali, South Africa, Senegal, Angola and Togo.

“This is the 20th edition of the camp and we are happy with the success stories so far. The camp has been able to give instructions to young boys and girls on the basic basketball techniques.

“They are being taught the rudiments of basketball and also encourage them in their academics, to mentor and build them psychologically, mentally and socially.

“So far, so good, the foundation has had over 40,000 kids pass through this academy all over the world. We have also seen about 300 scholarships awarded.

“Also, the foundation has been able to produce over 60 professional basketball players now plying their trade all over the world,’’ he said.

Oyedeji said that the foundation has been able to tutor the students on the right path of leadership aside their involvement in sports.

“We have been able to tutor the young ones on leadership skills which is what is needed in the future for challenges.

“It’s not just about sports, but also attitude and to let them know that there is life after sports.

“We have had many notable people that participated in the programme in time past. We have the Guinness World of Record holder, Kaffy, who also passed through us,’’ he said.

NAN reports that as part of the achievements of the programme, some high profile alumni such as D’Tigress stars, Nkechi Akashili, and Uju Ugoka, Basketball Without Borders Global Los Angeles 2018 will be on stage.

Others are Most Valuable Player, Charles Bassey and six talents currently enrolled with the NBA Academy in Senegal, Efe Abogidi and Most Valuable Player at the just concluded 2019 “Without Borders’’ in Senegal, Samuel Tobi Ariyibi.