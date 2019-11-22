<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigress of Nigeria have seeded in pot 3 of the 2019 Olympics Games qualifiers for basketball event.

The African Champions are in pot three alongside Japan , Brazil and Great Britain, while the other Africa representatives Mozambique landed in pot four alongside Korea, Puerto Rico and Sweden.

Official draws will take place on the 27th in Switzerland and Nigeria are likely to face any of the powerhouses who occupied pot one and two.

D’Tigress who are ranked 16th in the World by FIBA will definitely fancy their chances of picking one of the slot for the next year games.