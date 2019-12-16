<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Air Warriors and 2019 Nigeria Women Premier Basketball League Most Valuable Player, Murjanautu Musa, has expressed delight after been included in coach Otis Hughley’s list of 14 players for next year’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Murjanatu speaking in a chat with newsmen however stressed that she isn’t carried away yet as she wants to make the team to the qualifying tournament proper so as to play a part in Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the basketball event of the 2020 Olympic games.

“I’m very happy they’ve called me, the expression I can’t really say much but I’m very happy they called me, it’s something I’ve been praying for. I’ve been working hard to make sure I’m there. I’m just happy, extremely happy to be in the team.”