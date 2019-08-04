<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigress assistant coach, Ndidi Madu, says it is a dream to return to Nigeria as a coach, barely two years after retiring from the sport at 29.

Madu called time on her career in June 2018, few months to Nigeria’s World Cup campaign in Spain, but stated that it was a decision she never regretted.

“The last time I was here in 2017, I was a player, a part of the Afrobasket winning team. Two years later, I am going into another championship as a coach.

“I am really excited, when I received the opportunity, from the NBBF president to come and coach, I was so excited. I love Nigeria, I love being here, I love basketball and anywhere I can be of help and contribute to the growth of Nigeria, I want to always be a part of it.

“I was in Atlanta coaching when I got the call. I was in tears, knowing that if I get back to Nigeria as a coach, I can still be a part of the team’s progress.”

Heading into the 2019 women’s Afrobasket in Senegal, Madu insists that the ultimate goal is to retain the trophy.

“Our overall expectation is to come back home with the trophy, but for me in a different position as a coach, I want us to be focused and play hard, play together as a team in each and every game.

“I know it is going to be tough; as the defending champions, our goal is to retain the trophy.”

The Nigerian team will play Tunisia and Cameroon in Group B of the championship billed for Senegal from August 9 to 18.