The president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida, has vowed to revamp the Nigeria Basketball Premier League in the coming months.

Kida who made this known at the just concluded AGM over the weekend told brila.net that the premier league is part of their program and the plans will kick start in April or May in a professional way.

“The new revamped Basketball League will include teams playing home and away games, promising that the League will be more elaborate from all they have had from the past,” he concluded.