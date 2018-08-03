The Nigeria Basketball Federation has ended its relationship with the Head Coach of the Senior Women’s Basketball team, Sam Vincent.

NBBF Media Officer, Afolabi Oni, in a statement on Friday said the decision was taken after extensive consultations and assessment of the team’s progress in camp ahead of the 2018 FIBA Women World Cup in Tenerife, Spain.

In a letter signed by the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, he said the decision was taken in the best interest of all parties involved and the long-term interest of the D’Tigress.

NBBF stated that the numerous conflicting commitments of the 55-year-old coach had affected his duties as the coach of the women national team.

It quoted the letter stating in part that, “The NBBF has been monitoring the situation in Atlanta closely and we are not satisfied with a lot of things.

”You left the National Women’s Team Camp in Atlanta since Friday July 27, 2018, without permission from anybody and you have continuously remained absent.

”Following investigations, the 2017 Afrobasket winning coach was found guilty of abandoning the team due to other conflicting professional engagements within the United States of America where the team is currently camped.

”In view of the importance of giving the team the best of preparation for the World Cup as to make a mark in Spain, the NBBF decided it needed a coach who will spend more time in camp preparing the team.

“Be informed that you are hereby relieved of your appointment as our National Women’s Coach, to allow you concentrate better on your other activities.”

The NBBF thanked Vincent for qualifying the team for the World Cup by winning the 2017 Afrobasket Championship in Atlanta and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

The board has promised to compensate him for the services rendered while with the team.

In the meantime, D’Tigress assistant coach, Peter Ahmedu, will take charge of team’s preparation for the World Cup to be assisted by Sola Shomala until a new coach is appointed.