NBBF holds extra ordinary congress today

Basketball stakeholders in Nigeria are excited as the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Extra Ordinary Congress draws nearer.

After its earlier postponement, the congress will now be held on Saturday, 9th of October, 2021 In Abuja.

The congress starting by 10am will be presided by the NBBF Caretaker Chairman, Engr Musa Kida, with representatives from the Nigeria Olympics Committee and the Federal Ministry of Sports 2021 acting as observers.

The mandatory congress in line with the 2019 NBBF constitution will set in motion the electoral process with the inauguration of Electoral and Appeals Committees.

Chairman of Borno State Basketball Association, Alhaji Abba Kaka, described the congress as the right step for the continued growth of basketball in Nigeria.

“I am excited about this because we can set in motion the process for the elections. The process will eventually unveil the big masquerades who will be contesting for the various elective posts into the NBBF board”.

On his part, the former Technical Rep on the NBBF board, Adamu Deshi Janlong, seized the opportunity to advise stakeholders to turn up as to fashion a better road map for Nigerian basketball.

“Despite the challenges of the last 4 years, Engr Musa Kida has been able to achieve some outstanding and unparalleled results both on the domestic and international scene”.

“If we all shun distractions, join hands together to contribute our quota to basketball, definitely, more can be achieved. So, I think this AGM is very incisive as we commence the process that will make or mar Nigerian basketball in the next four years”.

The extraordinary congress is expected to have all state Basketball Chairmen including FCT in attendance as well as representatives of Association of Nigeria Women in Sports (NAWIS), Nigeria Association of Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD), Institutional sports Technical and Players representatives.