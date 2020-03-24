<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NBBF Chief Babatunde Ogunade has stated that the NBBF is not going back on it Olympics plan as they continue to plot ways to ensure that Nigeria have a good outing at the games one Tokyo, Japan.

However, Ogunade is mindful of the obvious fact on ground as regards whether or not the Olympics will go on or not.

Ogunade speaking in a chat with newsmen said the board of the NBBF wouldn’t want to be caught napping in anyway it turns to and cited that the national team have a regular camp site abroad where players can easily gather as a team for the task ahead when time comes and stressed that the hygiene will simply be taken more seriously.





“One can’t be too careful so we need to also be mindful of the fallout of what it can cause.

“We are not going back on what out plans are. And camping for the national team is even easier for us, we have a regular camp site that is open to everybody and we take the hygiene seriously and we are going ahead with our plans.”