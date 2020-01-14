<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has stated that the country’s female national team, the D’Tigress, would not suffer paucity of funds, as the team opens camp on February 1 in Serbia for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier championship taking place in Belgrade, Serbia from February 7 to 9.

The NBBF Vice President, Babs Ogunade, said that the federation is working round the clock to ensure that the players got the required assistance to prepare well for the qualifier.

Ogunade stated that the NBBF has begun arrangements for D’Tigress to commence early preparations in Serbia to enable the team blend well for the championship.

“The foreign-based players invited for the Olympic qualifier are expected to arrive in Serbia February 1 from their base. The federation is fighting hard to ensure that the Nigerian female basketball team gets the 2020 Olympics ticket.





Meanwhile, the NBBF has postponed its Total Division One League tournament.

According to an official memo sent to the participating clubs by the NBBF, the competition earlier fixed for January 20 will now start on the January 29 while the teams and officials will arrive two days before the kick-off.

Organisers said the postponement was due to the clash in date of the Zonal Elimination of the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) which will also hold around the same time.

Twenty three teams will be competing for honours and promotion slots to the Premier Division with 14 teams representing the Savannah Conference while 9 teams will battle for glory from the Atlantic Conference at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

The battle for slots into the Premier Basketball League for the 2020 league season will end on February 10 with four teams gaining promotion into the elite division.