The Nigeria Basketball Federation has emphasized that there are no other factions guiding the country’s basketball other than the Musa Kida-led board.

This was contained in a communique signed and made available after the 2018 NBBF stakeholders meetings held in Lagos (Atlantic Conference) and Abuja (Savannah Conference) on May 16 and 18.

According to the communique: “As far as the NBBF is concerned, no body, other than the NBBF recognized by FIBA, has the right to organize any National League.

“The body which flagrantly calls itself ‘NBBF’ against all legal norms based on FIBA position and that of all the relevant bodies in Nigeria, does not have the legal right to do so. Therefore, the NBBF considers their competition as an invitational tournament whose winners do not qualify to represent Nigeria in any FIBA competition.

“Based on the letters from FIBA and other related documents on the subject matter which were presented at both meetings, Stakeholders agreed that FIBA gave the mandate for overseeing the administration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation to Engr Musa Ahmadu Kida as President, Ogunade Babatunde as Vice President and Chimezie Asiegbu as Secretary General.”

The board however confirmed its plans to set up a constitution drafting committee in line with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and FIBA directives to power the production of a constitution.

It said: “With FIBA making it clear that presently the Federation has no recognized constitution, the three persons saddled with the responsibility of running the affairs of the board are expected to come up with a draft constitution report for validation by FIBA. This will be the first step to any credible election.”