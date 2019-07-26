<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank tipping off on Friday, 26th of July, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has appointed referees, table officials, statisticians and Technical Commissioners for the four match venues.

Subel Kingsley, Sharon Njoku, Faith Ogwuche, Queen Nwagu and Abdul Yakubu have been appointed as Table Officials for Zenith Women Basketballll League 2019 Abuja zone, while Suleiman Tukar, Aisha S. Daudu, Felix Adedeji, Emmanuel Balus, Abu Salias will be in charge of Zaria.

Oyinloye Rapheal, Adeola Isah and Suleiman Mutiu will be on duty in Ibadan. In Akure, it will be Korede Fesiyo, Martins Ola, Babatunde Alex, Austine Olajide, Sunday Owolabi and Taiwo Kayode.

Babatunde Ola and Josiah Ahmedu have been selected as statisticians for Abuja. Timothy Abimbola and Abu Asimi will be in Zaria, Shomola Abiola will partner with Oladele Lanre in Ibadan with Adeniyi Adewale and Emmanuel Asher in charge of Akure.

Christopher Thomas Nnaji and Ishola Akinsehinde have both been appointed as Technical Commissioners with Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi (NBBF Secretary-General) to supervise.

Ibrahim Haruna Hassan, Mohammed Sule, Shibi Emmanuel (Supervisor) have been posted to Zaria.

Others for the Zenith Women Basketball League 2019 include, Monday Owuh, Bamidele Funmilayo and Aderinboye Adebayo Alaba (Supervisor) in Ibadan and Adeola Oboro, Angela Nzekwe and Isokphehi Andrew (Supervisor) in Akure.

23 referees have also been appointed for the phase first of the Zenith Women Basketball League.

All officials and teams are to arrive on Friday, 26th, July for the Technical Meeting. Departure is on the 2nd of August.

In a press conference heralding the season, Zenith Bank announced a N70m sponsorship for the 2019 edition of the league with 27 teams taking part across four centres – Ibadan, Akure, Zaria and Abuja, with the first leg expected to jump ball on Friday, July 26.