



Boston Celtics’ reserve forward Semi Ojeleye has explained his outburst during the team’s third quarter of the loss to Houston Rockets was necessary.

The Celtics suffered their fifth loss in their last six games with a 115-104 defeat to the Houston Rockets at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Nigerian born star told his Celtics teammates to “wake the f*** up”.

“I don’t normally do that, but I felt like we were kind of splitting apart,” Ojeleye told The Athletic.

“And I think we have to try to change it. I mean, the season’s wasting away. In the NBA teams are only together for so long. So, it’s time to change it.”

“The reason you play basketball is to be a part of a group, a second family, a group of brothers.”

“I think right now we’re struggling to find that in each other. And I think when we do – because we’re definitely capable of it, we’ve shown it at times – I think everything will come together.”

The Celtics dropped to 38-26 and are in fifth place of the Eastern Conference standings.

They will face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.