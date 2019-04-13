<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FIBA men’s World Cup might be almost five months away, but the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Engr. Musa Kida believes that the National Men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, can shock the world.

Kida stated that the federation and indeed the whole country would expect D’Tigers to stun the world just like their female counterparts did.

“I must say D’Tigers are very hard fighters, a wonderful and proud team. We expect that they will surprise and shock the world like D’Tigeress did.”

When asked about how the Federation intends to prepare the team he said all be done to speed up the commencement of camp.

“We do have 5 months to prepare, at the moment, we are at the level of setting up camp venues, scouting for players that have indicated they want to play for us. So technically we are getting there and we have everything all laid out. We are looking to having the camp venue arrangement done as soon as possible.”

D’Tigers will start their campaign against Russia on Saturday, August 31 before taking on Argentina on September 2 in Wuhan. Their final group game will be against South Korea on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.