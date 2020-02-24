<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





As Nigerians count down to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr. Musa Kida, is optimistic that the senior men and women basketball teams can end up on the medals table.

Answering questions from journalists recently, the NBBF President said that their going to the Olympics is not just to add to the numbers of participating teams but to shock the world and be amongst the best.

With the current synergy and talents in the teams (D’Tigers and D’Tigress), he is not doubtful that they can compete with the best around the world and fly Nigeria’s flag high in Tokyo.

“D’Tigers and D’Tigresses are teams that have the true spirit of Nigerians in them which is the spirit to win and perform optimally. They are going to perform extremely well and may go ahead to shock the world again and this will be an excellent outing”.





Being the only team sport to have so far qualified for the Games in Nigeria and the first time both teams will be featuring during the same summer Olympics (also first in Africa), expectations are high for the team to perform.

Ranked number one in Africa and 14th in the world, D’Tigress will be making a return to the games after their last outing in 2004 in Athens, Greece while the men ranked first in Africa and 23rd in the world are making return after the Rio 2016 Games.

The NBBF president also recognizes this and said the federation with the help of the Federal Ministry of Sports will leave no stone unturned to prepare the team well for the Olympics.

“The prospects are brighter with the Technical crew of D’Tigers that we have right now. The players we intend to invite include our players in the domestic league. We are going to have an array of a formidable team and we will shock the world.”

The 2020 Summer Games will hold from Friday, 24th of July to Sunday, 9th of August.