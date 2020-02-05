<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Air warriors basketball club and 2019 Nigeria women premier basketball league Most valuable player Murjanatu Musa has revealed the mild apprehension in the camp of Nigeria’s women national basketball team ahead of the release of the final 12 rosters for the Olympic qualifying tournament with 14 players in camp.





Musa speaking in a chat with brila.net said the feeling has been indescribable for her bit Stoll expressed strong desire and hope to make the final roster for the OQT which begins tomorrow 6th February 2020 in Belgrade.

“The expression I can’t really say much about it like it’s something I have been praying for, I have been working all day to make sure that me too I am there, I pray that I make it.”