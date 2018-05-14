Massimiliano Allegri has distanced himself from joining Arsenal, saying he hopes to remain at Juvenuts next season.

Speaking after Juventus secured their fourth consecutive double during his tenure by drawing 0-0 at Roma on Sunday, Allegri told Italian reporters: “If they don’t sack me, I’ll stay at Juventus next year too.”

Allegri will have talks with Juventus about his future this week. He has one year left on his contract and chairman Andrea Agnelli and Guiseppe Marotta want to offer him a new deal.

Arsenal are aiming to appoint a new manager before the World Cup starts on 14 June.

Sky Sports reports Allegri, along with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, is wanted by Arsenal to replace the departing Arsene Wenger, however both have concerns about the club’s management structure.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta remains a leading candidate, despite his lack of managerial experience. He is working as an assistant coach at Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola says he will not stand in the way of Arteta becoming the next Arsenal manager.