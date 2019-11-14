<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Los Angeles Lakers’ rollercoaster ride in the new NBA season continued on Wednesday night as LeBron James inspired their 120-94 win against a struggling Golden State Warriors.

James who took the place of the teammate Anthony Davies was blazing in fine form, grabbing a double-double to help his team stay firm on course in the early season contests.

In 26 minutes whirlwind performance on the night, James confounded the Warriors with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers stepped up 9-2 in midweek following the victory over Warriors.

JaVale McGee recorded 18 points and 17 rebounds, plus Kyle Kuzma’s 22 points.

D’Angelo Russell was Warriors top scorer with 21 points in the away match against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

In another NBA game played on Wednesday night, Houston Rockets defeated Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 with James Harden recording 47 points. Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers.

With the victory over the Clippers, the Rockets have won five consecutive games at the expense.

Other Results: NBA Regular Season

Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Memphis Grizzlies

Orlando Magic 112-97 Philadelphia 76ers

Bolton Celtics 140–133 W. Wizards

Timberwolves 129-114 San Antonio

Portland 106-114 Toronto Raptors