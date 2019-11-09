LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers waits to enter the game during a 123-120 win over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP
Agence France-Presse

LeBron James became only the third player in NBA history to score 20 points in 1,000 career games as Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 95-80 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Miami trimmed the Los Angeles Lakers’ lead to six points with nearly nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Staples Center buckled in for a big finish between two NBA division leaders.

Instead, the Heat missed their next 13 shots and scored only six more points all night.

The Lakers have two of the world’s best offensive players in their lineup, but they’re leading the overall NBA standings because of what they’re doing on the other end.

‘One thing about it – if your offense is behind your defense, you’re a really, really good team,’ LeBron James said. ‘And I’m OK with that right now.’

Anthony Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds, and James scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ seventh consecutive victory, 95-80 over the Heat on Friday night.

James hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the waning minutes to seal another impressive win for the Lakers, who haven’t lost since their season opener against the Clippers.

As James savours his record, Only Karl Malone (1,134) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,122) have done it more often. James has played 1,206 games in his 17-year career. Kobe Bryant only did it 941 times.

