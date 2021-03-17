



LeBron James has put his luxury £15million mansion in California up for sale six years after purchasing the property, which includes a swimming pool, home gym, cinema and more

TMZ are reporting that James, who is set to captain Team LeBron in Sunday’s eagerly-awaited NBA All-Stars game, has given the go ahead to have the mansion sold.

The Brentwood property is one of three homes he owns in Los Angeles, first buying it for just over £15million during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2015.

But now the basketball legend is keen to cash in on his luxury pad – which was built in 2011 after being designed by prominent architect Ken Ungar





It measures an astonishing 9.350 square feet and boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as several other perks.

James, who is currently the NBA’s richest player after signing a £110million contract with the LA Lakers, has an enormous swimming pool included in the property.

He also has a home cinema and a gym, along with a basketball hoop by the multi-car garage

The 36-year-old will hope the potential sale brings him good luck on the court, as the Lakers currently sit second in the Western Conference standings behind Utah Jazz.