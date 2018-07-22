Lagos has once again been picked as host of the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup qualifiers fourth round between September 14 and 16.

The decision to award the hosting the rights of the fourth window of the qualifiers was contained in a letter sent to the Nigeria Basketball Federation secretariat by FIBA Africa Secretary General, Alphonse Bile, on Friday.

The latest announcement has been described by many as an evidence of the growing confidence in Nigeria by the Federation of International Basketball Association to be a major player on the African continent under the leadership of Engineer Musa Kida.

Host, Nigeria, currently leading the pack with 12 points, is in Group F alongside Senegal, Central Africa, Rwanda, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali.

Reacting to the letter, Kida said winning the hosting right for the second consecutive time will present the D’Tigers the perfect opportunity to continue their unbeaten run in front of their home fans in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

He said: “We are so excited that we have been considered by FIBA to host Group F after we made an impression last time out. This is another opportunity for everybody to play their part in this memorable journey to China.

“The team will be banking on their home crowd as they hope to extend their unbeaten run against tougher oppositions while the fans will troop out as usual to watch their team play.”

Central Africa and Rwanda occupy the third and fourth spots with nine points apiece with Cote d’Ivoire and Mali are both on eight points.

The Group E games will be hosted in the Tunisian city of Rades.

At the end of the group games, the two highest placed teams from the two groups and the overall third placed team will qualify for the 2019 World cup holding in China.