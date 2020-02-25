<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, has sued the owner of the helicopter, which crashed and killed her husband and their daughter.

Her lawsuit alleges wrongful death and claims the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was careless and negligent.

Vanessa believes Zobayan should have aborted the flight amid cloudy conditions.





Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash last month.

The lawsuit comes as a public memorial service was held for Kobe and all those who lost their lives in the crash.

In early February, Vanessa announced the service would be held as a “celebration of life”, for her late husband and daughter Gianna.