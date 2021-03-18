



Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward has warned that Anthony Joshua will have to train for two different versions of the Gypsy King ahead of the mouthwatering upcoming bout between the two British heavyweights.

Following a huge amount of speculation, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn announced earlier this week that a two-fight contract has been signed by both men, and a venue and date for the event is hoped to be confirmed within a month.

Fury is the favourite to win the clash with bookmakers, and speaking via the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog, SugarHill stated his belief that the 32-year-old’s unpredictability is what makes him so dangerous to opponents.





“Tyson’s unpredictable in the ring, he does not know what he’s going to do next,” SugarHill said.

“Maybe he will just come out and just box [versus Joshua]. Who knows what the game plan will be. Everybody has to think about so many different things with Tyson.

“Is he going to come out at you or not? Now you have to train two different ways; somebody coming at you and somebody boxing you. It starts to get a little difficult then preparing for something like that.”