



Cardinal Louisville and D’Tigers forward Jordan Nwora has been named the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) most improved player of the year.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is one of the premier college basketball conferences in NCAA Division I in the USA.

Nwora is one of four players in the ACC who has scored 20 or more points on at least 12 occasions this season.

The 20-year-old D’Tigers star has scored in double figures in 29 of his 31 games this season (last 16 straight games) and has produced eight double-doubles this season. He also made three three-pointers on 16 occasions this season.

Nwora was also named in the third team All-ACC honors alongside Clemson’s Marcquise Reed, Tyus Battle from Syracuse, Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech and John Mooney of Notre Dame.

Nwora is Cardinal Louisville’s first All-ACC pick since Donovan Mitchell earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2017.