New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor has committed to representing Nigeria at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

H/T Bleacher Okafor told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears Sunday night that he will play for the Nigerian men’s basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Drafted by the Sixers in 2015 as a first round third pick, the Center is eligible to play for Nigeria through his Father who hails from Enugu.

He had previously represented the USA in the age grade, winning gold medals in the 2013 FIBA U19 World Championship, 2012 FIBA U17 World Championships and 2011 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.





The 24 year-old adds to the growing number of NBA Stars likely to compete for Nigeria in Tokyo.

Minnesota Timberwolves Forward Josh Okogie made his international appearance for Nigeria at the World Cup in China.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation also announced the move on social media, Monday, welcoming Okafor’s decision.

Earlier this month the NBBF named former Golden State Warriors assistant Coach Mike Brown as Head Coach of D’Tigers for the campaign in Tokyo.