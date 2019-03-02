



Ikenna Iroegbu has set his sights on a fight for a place in Nigeria’s D’Tigers’ star-studded squad ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Iroegbu who featured for D’Tigers during the FIBA Basketball World Cup African qualifiers states in clear terms that playing at the basketball World Cup in China remains his top priority.

“It’s a great feeling playing for Nigeria and now that we’ve qualified for the World Cup, I’m speechless cognizant that if I continue working hard I’ll be able to represent my country on the greatest basketball stage,” Iroegbu told FIBA.basketball.

“We wanted to end the qualifiers unbeaten but things didn’t go as we expected. I wanted to come out aggressive, play on my best level and make my teammates and compatriots happy.

“I am working hard, perfecting my skills and certain moves as well as pushing my body to the limit to make sure I can get better. I want to stay healthy and be ready for the competition.

“My goal is to get a medal with my country. Nigeria has done that before on the continental level but now we want to show the world that we can play great basketball.

“We have some terrific players and we have a coach who’s determined to send across a strong signal in China. If the team continues working hard, this is something that’s very possible.

“Whenever I wear the Nigerian jersey, I just want to perform. I think about my siblings, my family and those millions of Nigerians and fans watching us, praying for us and encouraging us to victory. I feel responsible and I realize it’s a duty to be exceptional and this is what I want to do all along.”

The Lietkabelis Panevezys player churned out an average of 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as Nigeria returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2006.