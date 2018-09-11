D’Tigers guard Ikechukwu Nwamu has said the team are ready for the next phase of the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers starting on Friday at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria play Senegal, Ivory Coast and the Central African Republic in the fourth window of the qualifiers and Nwamu, who is a member of the 2015 Afrobasket-winning squad, said the team are ready for the visitors.

He said despite the pedigree of their opponents on the continent, good preparations, home support and self-belief would help the team against them.

“We know that they are very good teams, but we believe in ourselves, we are going to prepare and then win these games,” he said in a statement from the Nigeria Basketball Federation on Monday.

“I want to soak up much knowledge as possible being one of the younger guys in the team. So, I want to get their experience and be able to add to my game moving forward. It’s very special, because you put on the national colours and get to represent your country and your family. It’s really a big deal. Not everybody can get to represent the country. So, for us to be able to do this, it’s a blessing.”

He added, “No pressure. It also gives you a sense of comfort because you have played at a high level to represent the country. So, it is just trying to do the same all over again for the next three games.”