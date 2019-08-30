<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Captain of Nigeria’s national men basketball team Ike Diogu has declared that Nigeria is set for her world cup group opener against Russia when the world cup first jump ball gets underway tomorrow.

Diogu speaking in a chat with newsmen said the coach has done most of the scouting of Nigeria’s group opener and that the players themselves have also gotten individual scouting information which would be used on how to approach their Russian opponent.

He also added that the D’Tigress will however be cautious not to go too much ahead of themselves.

“It starts on August 31st when we play Russia, the coach has done all the scouting and now that we get to game time, we have our individual scouting reports and individual match ups so we know exactly what to do and not get too ahead of ourselves when we get to Russia.”