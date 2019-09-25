<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, does not believe Hector Bellerin will be able to start against Manchester United in the Premier League, despite his successful return to action on Tuesday.

Bellerin, sidelined since January with a knee injury, came off the bench in their 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old replaced debutant Kieran Tierney in the 77th minute and made an instant impact, setting up Joe Willock for Arsenal’s third goal.



Asked about Bellerin at a media conference, Emery told reporters: “He wanted to play 90. He said I’m ready and wanted to play.

“I think no [he won’t be ready to start against Manchester United]. Maybe in his mind yes. We need to listen to the doctor.

“The first minutes were amazing for him…The most important for him is his attitude. He wants to help us.”