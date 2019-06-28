<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Here is the full list of players invited by ’Tigers Head Coach, Alex Nwora, for the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China.

A statement by Afolabi Oni, Media Officer, Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), on Thursday said that the camping exercise will commence on July 7 in Erie Community College, Buffalo, U.S.

The invited players include D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu, Ben Uzoh, Ike Iroegbu, Agada Caleb, Emegano Obinna, Efevhera Michael, Portland Trailblazer’s Al Farouq Aminu, Stanley Okoye, Jordan Nwora, Aminu Alade, Tosin Mehinti, Zana Talib, Chris Obekpa and Ayodeji Akindele who all featured during the qualifiers.

Others include David Nwaba (Cleveland Cavaliers), Josh Akogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nwamu Ike (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Michael Eric, Charles Bassey, Ike Obiagu, Achiuwa Precious, TK Edogi, Stephen Ugochukwu and Ado Abdul, Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs).

It also include Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz) and recently drafted trio of Miye Oni (Miami Heat), Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic) and Kezie Okpalla (Phoenix Suns).

Nwora also extended invitation to five Nigerian based stars – Agu Abuchi Ibe, Okpe Ocheibi Victor, Abdul Yahaya, Vincent Buchi Nwaiwu, Victor Koko Anthony alongside former Golden State Warriors player, Festus Ezeli, Michael Oguine and Jordan Ogundiran.

Ogugua “OG” Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Semi Ojeleye (Boston Celtic), Ochai Agbaji, Vincent Nnamdi, Stephen Domingos, Moneke Chima and Joshua Ifeoluwa Ajayi complete the 44- man list.

The statement said as part of the NBBF’s effort to effectively prepare the team, D’Tigers will face fellow World Cup-bound Dominican Republic at the Palacio de Los Deportes in San Domingo on July 20th and July 22nd.