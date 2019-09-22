<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All 24 teams that will compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments have been confirmed following the conclusion of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and the release of an updated FIBA World Ranking, presented by NIKE.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 produced seven directly qualified teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Japan received automatic qualification as the hosts of the event.

The four remaining places in the 12-team Tokyo 2020 Olympic field are reserved for the winners of each of the four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, set to take place on June 23-28, 2020.

The FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will include the 16 best-placed non-qualified teams from the FIBA Basketball World Cup and two highest-ranked countries per region in the FIBA World Ranking, presented by NIKE.

The ranking was updated to include the latest results from the World Cup.

Those teams are: Angola and Senegal (Africa), Mexico and Uruguay (Americas), China and Korea (Asia-Oceania), and Croatia and Slovenia (Europe).

The bidding process to host the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will begin soon.

The list of teams qualified for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments:

Angola

Brazil

Canada

China

Croatia

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Germany

Greece

Italy

Korea

Lithuania

Mexico

New Zealand

Poland

Puerto Rico

Russia

Senegal

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Turkey

Uruguay

Venezuela