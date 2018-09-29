Nigeria’s D’Tigress lost 84-62 to France in a classification game of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

D’Tigress failed to put behind them their loss to the USA and were swept aside by France who set up a fifth-place game clash with China or Canada.

Otis Hughley girls won the first quarter 20-18 but lost 22-14, 23-10 and 21-18in the remaining quarters.

Nigeria’s Evelyn Akhator who has made three double-doubles in the tournament, scored nine points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Akhator is also the player with the most minutes played in the 2018 World Cup (157 minutes).

Adaora Elonu bagged 15 points, five rebound and two assists, while Promise Amukamara scored ten points and four assists.

The French side were too strong in all areas for the D’Tigress with Helena Ciak finishing with 16 points.