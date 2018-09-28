Nigeria’s D’Tigress exited the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife Spain after losing 71-40 to the USA in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday.

The D’Tigress started the encounter in massive way and won the first quarter 17-9 but lost the remaining quarters 18-6, 19-12 and 25-5.

It was the second time the reigning African Champions lost to the United States at the FIBA Women’s World Cup. The first was a 79-46 loss at the 2006 edition hosted by Brazil.

Ezinne Kalu was D’Tigress most efficient performer in the encounter scoring eight points, four rebound, five steals and six assists.

Forward Evelyn Akhator also bagged eight points and five rebounds.

Despite the defeat, Otis Hughley’s girls set a new African record as the only team to have won three games at the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup and also attaining a quarter-final feat