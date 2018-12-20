The Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) has reaffirmed Engineer Musa Kida as the sole President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

According to a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Chief Tunde Popoola, FIBA through its newly appointed Secretary General, Andreas Zaglis, stated that they have no objections to the Kida led board.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter of 17th December, in which you requested FIBA to name the eligible representative of the NBBF who will be at the (Nigerian Olympic Committee (‘NOC’) Elective AGM and to vote,” the letter reads.

“We recall that the NOC has previously given recognition to the board elected on 13th June 2017 in Abuja. In addition, the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has recently communicated to FIBA it’s recognition of the board led by Mr Musa Kida.”

“In the light of the above, FIBA has no objections to Mr Kida (or a validly nominated delegate of his representing the NBBF at the NOC election.”

With FIBA’s position clearly stated on who is in charge of basketball administration in Nigeria, Engr. (Dr) Musa Kida, called on all basketball stakeholders to join hands and contribute meaningfully to basketball growth.

He said despite the recent landmark achievements recorded by the board since its assumption of office, more ground could have been covered especially at the home front if not the incessant distractions.