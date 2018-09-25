Nigeria for the third time running has retained the number one spot in Africa and 32 in the world in the latest ranking of the FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by Nike following the fourth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.

Senegal who played in Group F of the African qualifiers is second in Africa but 36 in the World while former AfroBasket champions Angola are third on the continent and 37 in the world.

Other teams in the top 10 in Africa are Egypt (51), Tunisia (52), Morocco (64), Cameroon (65), Mali (70), Cote d’Ivoire (72) and CAR (76).

However at the top of the world, USA and Spain remain first and second, while France (647.2) held on to third place as their closest rivals, Serbia matched them by splitting their games (1 win and 1 loss) to start the Second Round of the European Qualifiers.

There is an intriguing battle for fifth place between the current holders Argentina who have Lithuania hot on their tail.