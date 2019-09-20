<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The hierarchy of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is excited over the rise of the Men’s National Basketball team in the latest FIBA ranking which was released yesterday.

D’Tigers moved up 10 places to the 23rd in the world after becoming the first country to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The team won three games and lost two during the competition to finish 17th out of the 32 participating teams.

NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said the latest feat was the right reward for hard work put in place by the federation and the team during the qualifiers and World Cup preparation which culminated in a good outing in China.

“We are really excited with this announcement. It shows that the world has continued to pay attention to Nigerian basketball after many years of playing second fiddle.

“Although, I believe that we deserve more than being 23rd best team in the world based on our current form, but it is a process. The federation is excited that we are on the right track and we will continue to push harder in our resolve to record more successes.”

International member on the board of the NBBF, Col Sam Ahmedu, also said that the development was a very good and encouraging one which indicates the stride Nigeria is making.

“Yes, very good news and encouraging. Indication of the strides Nigeria is making. With the efforts being made, Nigeria will soon break into the top 10 in the world,” Ahmedu added.

The Alex Nwora tutored side who have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are still ranked number 1 in Africa ahead of Angola, Tunisia, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire who are ranked 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.