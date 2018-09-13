Basketball fans expected to be inside the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos on Friday to watch the D’Tigers take part in the FIBA Men’s World Cup Qualifiers which hold on the 14th and 16th of September will pay between N500 and N25,000 for match tickets.

According to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), fans will pay N500 for regular seats while tickets for VIP and courtside will cost N5,000 and N10,000 respectively.

The weekend package for the qualifiers will see tickets for the regular seats go for N1,200 while the VIP and courtside tickets will cost N2,500 and N25,000.

D’Tigers will begin their campaign on Friday against Cote d’Ivoire in a Group F clash before battling Central Africa on Saturday and Senegal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Second Round of the Qualifiers, the two top teams in each group and the best third-placed team (a total of five teams) shall qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.