Nigeria’s D’Tigers continued their quest to qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China defeating Ivory Coast 84-73 in Friday’s African qualifiers played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

It was the team’s seventh straight win in the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers.

The D’Tigers began on a bright note winning the first quarter 21-15 and extended their lead to nine points to end the second quarter with a 41-32 lead. Al Farouq Aminu and Ikechukwu Nwamu scored nine points apiece.

The 2015 African Champions won the third quarter 64-48. But despite Ivory Coast’s cutting the lead to just eight points, Alex Nwora’s men held on for a comfortable win.

Team captain, Ike Diogu scored 13 points while Ikechukwu Nwamu, Al Farouq Aminu and Ben Uzoho all scored 11 points.

Nigeria will face Central Afrique in their next game on Saturday before taking on hosts Senegal on Sunday.

At stake in the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers are five tickets on for the first-ever 32 team FIBA Basketball WorldCup taking place in China from August 30-September 15, 2019.

FIBA Basketball World Cup in China is scheduled to hold in China from 31st August to the 15th of September, 2019.