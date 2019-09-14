<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Argentina will do battle with Spain, Sunday, in the FIBA World Cup final in China after beating France 80-66 in the semi-finals.

France who knocked pre tournament favorites USA in the quarter-final kissed the opportunity to play in the final goodbye, as Argentina dominated.

Argentina who defeated Nigeria’s D’Tigers in the second game of the tournament will now meet European powerhouse Spain who beat Australia 95-88 .

The Spanish team booked their place in Sunday’s Beijing final after double overtime after Australia missed their chances to stretch the game when they missed a foul shot in the dying seconds with the game tied 71-71.

Spain however took control in the second of two added periods to reach their first final since their 2006 win.

2019 NBA Champion Marc Gasol was Spain’s top scorer, the Toronto Raptors star scored 33 points in the comeback victory, while point guard Ricky Rubio also contributed 12 assists to go with his 19 points.