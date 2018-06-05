Nigeria is to open Camp in Lagos on June 19 for this month’s FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers according to fillers from the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF.

Though, it is not yet clear the number of players that would be invited for camping doe the third window of the FIBA Qualifiers calendar, it was gathered that head coach Alex Nwora and his technical crew are leaving nothing to chance as they look ahead to the match up against Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.

However, team captain Ike Diogu is expected to lead a star studded squad as many players have already indicated interest in playing for Nigeria on home soil with some being their first time home to play at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere.

Nigeria is currently leading Group B with 6 points after defeating Mali, Uganda and Rwanda during the first set of its group games played at Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga in Bamako, Mali.

At the end of this window, only three teams will advance to the next round making the battle in Lagos a stiff contest between Mali, Uganda and Rwanda.