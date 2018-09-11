Head coach of D’Tigers of Nigeria, Alex Nwora has expressed optimism that his players would deliver the desired six points in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup 2019 African qualifiers starting on Friday, September 14 through to Sunday, September 16.

Alex Nwora, regrettably would not have crowd favourite of the third window in Lagos, Jordan Nwora who turned 20 on Sunday due to school commitment but he says the array of players available led by Ike Diogu and the Al-Farouq and Alade Aminu alongside other top stars the qualifiers are capable of doing the job.

“This window is important to us and we need to put in our best to get the job done. It has been hectic getting this crop of players to be in Nigeria and their presence gives me confidence that we can hold our own against any opposition.

“While not looking down on our opponents, the players we have can rise to the occasion.

They all understand the task at hand and know that we need to maintain our position at the top to keep our hope of being in China for the World Cup alive.

We don’t expect easy games and that means every game is important,” he stated.

Already, Ben Uzor, Brian Mbamalu, Al-Farouk Aminu, Alada Aminu, Stan Okoye, Ike Nwaamu, Obinna Emenago, Chris Obekpa and Tonye Jekiri as well as Ike Iroegbu have arrived the country while tram captain Ike Diogu and Deji Akindele are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Nigeria currently tops the table in Group F of the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers with 12 points from a total of six games and are followed by Senegal with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida says that Nigerians need not fear the composition of Nigeria’s opponents in the fourth window that has former African Champions, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Central Africa Republic, Mali and Rwanda.

Despite Lagos hosting the qualifiers, Kida said fans should not expect an easy ride over their opponents who will also be desperate to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in China.

“I am quite assured that September window is going to be tough but I am confident that our team will live up to its name as number 1 in Africa.”

Kida said the September window which is the second consecutive qualifiers that Lagos will be hosting is very important for the federation to show Nigerians the calibre and quality of Nigerian players who are willing to come and play for their country.