



Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers will face Argentina, Korea Republic and Russia in group B of 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The draw ceremony was held in host country on Saturday, March 16 at Shenzhen Bay Arena in front of 8,000 spectators.

D’Tigers were the first country from Africa to qualify for the world tournament which will hold in China.

Alex Nwora’s team were seeded in pot 7 for the draws as they were among the lowest ranked teams that qualified for the competition.

The draw ceremony kicked off after a performance by American music star Jason Derulo.

The 32 qualified teams were drawn into a eight groups consisting four countries each.

Former Los Angeles Lakers and American Guard Kobe Bryant conducted the draws.

D’Tigers will face former two time Champions Russia as well as 2004 Olympic Basketball game event winners Argentina and Korea Republic .

Nigeria is the least ranked team in group B but will aim to take inspiration from female counterparts D’Tigress who advanced to the quarter final stages of their world cup in 2018.

D’Tigers will begin their campaign at the competition Russia with the tournament set to start on Saturday, August 31st till Sunday, September 15.