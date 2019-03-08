



President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida, has expressed optimism on the chances of Nigeria’s men national basketball team D’Tigers to do well at this year’s FIBA world cup in China which is slated for August 31st – 15th September 2019.

Kida said in a chat that the NBBF will continue to make provisions on ground to ensure they continue to attract the best basketball playing Nigerians from around the top leagues in the world which would eventually ensure that Nigeria going to the world cup have the best assemblage of players that can match many countries in terms of playing prowess and with the skills required to compete.

The draws for the 2019 FIBA world cup will however be made next week Saturday 16th March where the D’Tigers will know it group stage opponents and tournament’s pathway to the final.