Nigeria’s national women basketball team D’Tigress started their campaign in the ongoing 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup as they suffered a shocking defeat in the hands of Australia 88-68 in Tenerife, Spain yesterday.

The Otis Hughley led team lost three out the four quarters of the clash played at the San Cristobal de la Laguna court on Saturday afternoon.

DTigress, who are ranked 34th in the world, came into the game as African champions more determined but only to lose the first quarter 24-17 to the 4th best team in the world.

The Opals of Australia continued their impressive performance in the second quarter as they stretched their lead from seven points to 11 to claim the second ten minute, 18-14.

Nigerian ladies fought back strongly to win the third quarter 23-2, but bowed to the high pressure from Australia team at the fourth quarter losing 23-14 points.

Evelyn Akhator scored 21 points, five rebounds and one assist, to become Nigeria’s best player in the encounter while Aisha Mohammed recorded eight points’ five rebounds, two assists and one steal and Ezinne Kalu also bagged 15 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Australia’s Elizabeth Cambage got the 34 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal to become the best in the encounter.

The defeat extends Nigeria’s losing streak at the group stages of the FIBA Women’s World Cup to four games.

Meanwhile Turkey defeated Argentina 63-37 in the second group B match as they took forward to battle D’Tigress in a dicey encounter later today.