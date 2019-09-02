<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian national team, D’Tigers, lost their second game to Argentina 81-94 at the FIBA World Cup played today at Wuhan Sports Centre, Wuhan, China.

The four-quarter scores were 17 – 28, 26 – 15, 18 – 29, 20 – 22 for a cumulative score of 81-94 in favour of the Argentines.

The Nigerian team rallied to even scores at 43-43 after the second quarter but lost their way in the third with their final quarter fight proving a little too late. The Nigerian team is without a win after losing the opening game to Russia 82-77.

For the second consecutive game, Josh Okogie led the Nigerian team with 18 points, the same number he amassed against Russia in the opening game. Jordan Nwora contributed 12 points, Vincent Nnamdi added 11 points, Ike Iroegbu contributed 10, while the likes of Ike Diogu, Chimezie Metu, Ben Uzoh, and Stan Okoye and Al Farouq Aminu also got on the scorers’ sheet.

The Argentines were dominant in the first and third quarters and managed the game well in the fourth quarter to repel a Nigerian fight back and win their second game in the tournament.

The Nigerian team will take on Korea in the last game, while Argentina takes on Russia.