<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers have secured a ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after beating China 86-73 at the FIBA World Cup game played at the Gyangzhou Gymnasium, China.

The Nigerians pipped African champions, Tunisia to the ticket who also had a crucial win.

Both teams finished with three wins from five games but D’Tigers got the ticket with better goal difference.

The Nigerian team failed to get the Olympics ticket from their group after it finished with two losses and a win but eventually booked a place after emerging as the highest-ranked African team at the tournament.