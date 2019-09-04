<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Angola on Wednesday in Foshan needed five extra minutes to beat Philippines 84-81 in the last game of Group D at the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

Newsmen reports that the win was the Angolans’ first in the 32-team tournament, helping them to advance to the Classification Round.

Angola, who are one of the competition’s African representatives, will now move to Beijing on the back of a 1-2 mark while Philippines conceded their third defeat in as many games.

Six Angolan players scored in double digits during the game, including Valdelicio Joaquim who finished with a team-high 20 points.

Jacques Conceicao, Carlos Morais and Reggie Moore combined for 33 points and Yanick Moreira added a double-double 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Andray Blatche came up with yet another double-double performance finishing with a game-high 23 points and added 12 rebounds to his account.

Jaymar Perez hit 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, finishing with 17 points in the losing cause.

The turning point of the game was when, trailing 75-76, Angola’s head coach Will Voigt called a timeout.

It helped to draw a three-point play by Reggie Moore which put the Angolans in front 78-76, and the former African champions never trailed again, sealing a much-awaited win.

Earlier, while Nigeria beat South Korea 108-66, Tunisia lost 64-67 to Puerto Rico in their last group games respectively.

Africa is also being represented at the World Cup by Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.